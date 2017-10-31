'Today' Hosts Turn Into Country Superstars on Halloween!

The Today show hosts put on quite the show for Halloween in New York City today (October 31)!

The hosts decided to put on a big country concert with Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton (the real Blake made an appearance too!), Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus, Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus (who also made an appearance on the show), Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers, Matt Lauer as Dolly Parton, and Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain.

Check out the entire segment in the video below!