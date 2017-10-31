Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 5:49 pm

Tove Lo Reveals 'Blue Lips' Album Cover, Track Listing & Release Date!

Tove Lo‘s follow-up to Lady Wood is coming very soon!

The 30-year-old pop star revealed on Tuesday (October 31) that her new album, Blue Lips, will be released on November 17.

The album features Tove‘s latest single “Disco Tits,” which she’ll be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 14.

The new album, which is split into two chapters, serves as a continuation of last year’s Lady Wood.

Check out the track list inside!

BLUE LIPS [lady wood part II]

LIGHT BEAMS
“disco tits”
“shedontknowbutsheknows”
“shivering gold”
“dont ask dont tell”
“stranger”
“bitches”

PITCH BLACK
“romantics (featuring daye)”
“cycles”
“struggle”
“9th of october”
“bad days”
“hey you got drugs?”
Credit: Emma Holley; Photos: Island Records
Tove Lo

