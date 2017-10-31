Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 6:21 pm

Twice: 'Twicetagram' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Twice: 'Twicetagram' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Twice is making their third comeback of the year!

The South Korean nine-member girl group returned on Monday (October 30) with their first full-length studio album Twicetagram, including their infectious lead single “Likey.”

“Likey” is so popular, in fact, that the accompanying music video’s already racked up over ten million views in less than a day!

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim co-wrote the track “Look At Me” on the album, which also includes co-writes by members of Twice.

Check out the music video for “Likey” below. And while you’re at it, place your vote for Twice‘s best lead single! Voting ends on November 9.

Click inside to listen to Twice’s new album!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: JYP Entertainment
Posted to: Music, Twice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr