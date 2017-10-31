Twice: 'Twicetagram' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Twice is making their third comeback of the year!

The South Korean nine-member girl group returned on Monday (October 30) with their first full-length studio album Twicetagram, including their infectious lead single “Likey.”

“Likey” is so popular, in fact, that the accompanying music video’s already racked up over ten million views in less than a day!

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim co-wrote the track “Look At Me” on the album, which also includes co-writes by members of Twice.

Check out the music video for "Likey" below.

