Wendy Williams Issues Statement After Fainting on TV: 'Everybody Relax'

It was really concerning to see Wendy Williams faint live on the air during her talk show on Tuesday (October 31).

If you missed the scary moment, you can watch it right here.

Wendy released two statements after the incident. The first said, “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Later, Wendy tweeted out again when people were still very concerned that this was a serious medical issue.

“Everybody relax. I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes,” Wendy tweeted. On another note, I slayed and laid Halloween, LOL! Shout out to my magnificent Glam Squad and Ceasar Galindo the costume designer. More on this tomorrow.”