Zayn Malik Dresses as Spider-Man & Does Pull-Ups for Gigi Hadid! (Video)

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 5:50 pm

Gigi Hadid has her very own Spider-Man in the form of boyfriend Zayn Malik and she’s showing him off to the world!

The 24-year-old singer dressed up as the friendly neighborhood superhero for Halloween on Tuesday (October 31) and Gigi shared a video of him doing pull-ups in his costume.

“my very own 🕷MAN! 👻🎃,” Gigi captioned the Boomerang clip using the spider emoji.

Also pictured inside: Gigi looking super chic while stepping out of her apartment in a leg-baring black dress on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

