3LAU Releases 'Star Crossed' Music Video for Hurricane Relief - Watch Now!

3LAU is using his music for a great cause!

The 26-year-old songwriter, producer and DJ teamed up with travel videographer Rob Strok to journey through various landscapes for the music video for his latest single “Star Crossed,” which was released on Wednesday (November 1).

All the proceeds raised from the release of “Star Crossed” will go towards aiding hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

The music video follows 3LAU and co-star Brooke Maroon as they journey separately to visit natural wonders around the world, finding themselves rather than each other.

“The video is meant to encourage others to explore and to enjoy the journey. It is important to recognize the beauty in feeling lost sometimes, in life or in love,” says 3LAU.

Watch now!