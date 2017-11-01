Anthony Bourdain on Sexual Harassment in the Restaurant Industry: 'There Are Going to Be Some Very Ugly Scandals'

Anthony Bourdain is speaking out about sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that’s since rocked Hollywood.

The 61-year-old American chef, who recently tweeted in support of girlfriend Asia Argento after she came forward with her own allegation against the film producer, spoke to Refinery29 about “meathead culture” within the restaurant industry.

“It’s probably too late to change the hearts, minds, and attitudes of generations of old-school male chefs, but it’s definitely not too late to change their behavior, if only out of self-interest. Others within the industry will need to ask themselves, ‘What was I doing when this sort of behavior was going on around me? Was I the sort of person that people could confide in?’” he said.

“I think there are going to be some very ugly scandals. I think some major figures are going to go down, in much the same way that they’re looking at Weinstein, they’re going to say, ‘How could this have happened for all these years?’ Not only how could this have happened [but], ‘Why didn’t anyone say anything?’ I well understand why victims don’t [come forward, but] what about everybody else?”

Anthony also spoke about our society moving forward: “Maybe it’s too late for our children… but I think our children’s children will grow up in a different world where instinctively they will find inexcusable the sort of workplaces that people of my generation saw as normal.”

