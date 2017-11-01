Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Go High Fashion For Halloween in 'Zoolander' Costumes

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller had the most hilarious Halloween costume!

The longtime couple decided to channel their inner fashion divas to portray Zoolander villans Mugatu and Katinka.

Ariana looked just like Milla Jovovich’s iconic character in a wig, strapless dress, long latex gloves and a choker necklace.

Meanwhile, Mac was spot on for Will Ferrell’s character from the hair to the outfit and even accessorized with a stuffed dog!

“I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit,” Ariana quoted from the 2001 movie.

Check out her costume in action below…