Arie Luyendyk Jr's 'Bachelor' Season Gets Premiere Date!

The Bachelor officially has a 2018 premiere date!

Season 22, starring The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., will premiere on January 1, 2018 on ABC.

Arie originally competed on The Bachelorette season with Emily Maynard, and then stepped away from the spotlight for many years to focus on his real estate career.

ABC has yet to announce any of the new contestants for this season, but stay tuned for all the info!

Be sure to mark your calendars for January 1 and get ready to celebrate New Year’s Day with some Bachelor action!