Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 11:14 am

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Skip Costumes on Halloween

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Skip Costumes on Halloween

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden had a night on the town on Halloween!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and 30-year-old actor were seen heading into a nightclub on Tuesday (October 31), where Kendall Jenner was reportedly hosting a party.

It looks like Ariel and Levi chose to skip costumes on Halloween night – they did dress up a few times in the days leading up to Halloween!

Ariel dressed as a sexy skeleton at Just Jared‘s Halloween party over the weekend. Be sure to check out all the photos from the night!

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter halloween party 01
ariel winter halloween party 02
ariel winter halloween party 03
ariel winter halloween party 04
ariel winter halloween party 05

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr