Wed, 01 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Benedict Cumberbatch Sports an Eye Patch on Set of 'Melrose'

Benedict Cumberbatch Sports an Eye Patch on Set of 'Melrose'

Benedict Cumberbatch is hard at work on his new TV show!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted wearing an eye patch on set of his upcoming TV show Melrose on Monday (October 30) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The upcoming show based on the Patrick Melrose novels by Edward St. Aubyn.

Benedict plays “an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who tacitly condoned the behavior,” Deadline reports.

Melrose will premiere on Showtime in 2018.

