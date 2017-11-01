Beyonce Knowles Will Play Nala in 'The Lion King' 2019 Remake!

Following casting rumors that swirled earlier this year, it’s now official: Beyonce Knowles is playing Nala in Disney’s upcoming 2019 remake of The Lion King!

The full all-star lineup for the Jon Favreau-directed new take on 1994 classic The Lion King was announced on Wednesday evening (November 1), including Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his iconic original role), Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.

John Oliver will play Zazu, while Seth Rogen will play Pumbaa. Billy Eichner will play Timon.

The upcoming film will utilize “pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.”

Beyonce also shared the news on her Facebook.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019. Check out the full casting below!