Brett Ratner Is 'Choosing to Step Away' Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Brett Ratner is “choosing to step away” in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment brought forward by six women in a L.A. Times report, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge on Wednesday (November 1).

The 48-year-old director and producer responded to the allegations in a statement issued later that day to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities. I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Brett got his start in the industry directing music videos for artists like Madonna and Mariah Carey, and has had a hand in movies like X-Men: The Last Stand and Horrible Bosses.