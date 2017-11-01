BTS Launches 'Love Myself' Campaign With UNICEF to #ENDViolence Against Children!

BTS are unveiling the true meaning of their latest studio album, Love Yourself: Her!

The seven-member Korean boy band unveiled a campaign partnership with UNICEF on Wednesday (November 1) called Love Myself, in an effort to support the #ENDviolence campaign aimed at ensuring children and teenagers lead safe and healthy lives without fear of violence.

Over the next two years, BTS will raise a BTS LOVE MYSELF fund. The proceeds raised will be used to protect and support child and teen victims of domestic and school violence, as well as sexual assault around the world. In addition, the money will be used to provide education to local communities for violence prevention.

The group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment and the seven members of BTS are donating 500 million South Korean won (roughly $450,000), 3% of their income from sales of Love Yourself series physical albums and 100% of income from official goods from the Love Myself UNICEF campaign.

To help BTS raise money to #ENDviolence, head to love-myself.org.