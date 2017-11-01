Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 12:51 am

Carrie Underwood Dresses as a Deer Caught By Husband Mike Fisher for Halloween

Carrie Underwood Dresses as a Deer Caught By Husband Mike Fisher for Halloween

Carrie Underwood gets captured by husband Mike Fisher‘s net while dressing up for Halloween.

The 34-year-old country singer dressed up as a deer while Mike, 37, was a deer hunter who caught his prey.

“The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” 😝🦌 @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems,” Carrie captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

“Trophy catchin for Halloween! #happyhalloween #realtree #catchindeers,” Mike added on his account.

Check out the costume below!
