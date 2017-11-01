Carrie Underwood Dresses as a Deer Caught By Husband Mike Fisher for Halloween

Carrie Underwood gets captured by husband Mike Fisher‘s net while dressing up for Halloween.

The 34-year-old country singer dressed up as a deer while Mike, 37, was a deer hunter who caught his prey.

“The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” 😝🦌 @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems,” Carrie captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

“Trophy catchin for Halloween! #happyhalloween #realtree #catchindeers,” Mike added on his account.

