Wed, 01 November 2017 at 12:40 pm

Celebrities React to Brett Ratner Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Director and producer Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including Hollywood actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

Since the news broke early this morning, celebrities have been reacting to the allegations and sending love to the survivors who bravely shared their stories.

One of Harvey Weinstein‘s assault victims, Asia Argento, tweeted support and received a reply from Olivia on Twitter just moments ago.

See some of the celebrity tweets below…

