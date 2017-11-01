Celebrities React to Brett Ratner Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Director and producer Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including Hollywood actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.
Since the news broke early this morning, celebrities have been reacting to the allegations and sending love to the survivors who bravely shared their stories.
One of Harvey Weinstein‘s assault victims, Asia Argento, tweeted support and received a reply from Olivia on Twitter just moments ago.
See some of the celebrity tweets below…
I've got your back forever @oliviamunn @nathenstridge, your Truth will set us all free. Proud of your bravery. #metoo pic.twitter.com/8xpJGUuREj
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017
Thank YOU for your bravery. Thank God it's a new day 🌤👯🌟💛🙌 https://t.co/ialTgzp8YD
— om (@oliviamunn) November 1, 2017
Brett Ratner has a 450 MILLION dollar deal at WB? A man who's reputation is that of a letcherous creep AT BEST. Plus, he makes shitty movies
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 1, 2017
Olivia Munn has been saying this for years and he has been disgusting about the allegations and to her for years. He is a garbage human. https://t.co/TvMkhScZoP
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 1, 2017
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 1, 2017
Watching sebaceous bag of farts @BrettRatner called out gives me a warm, satisfying feeling. https://t.co/Iqorr9KpxU
— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 1, 2017
I know a woman who was too scared to go on record for this story. I stand with them all. This is not easy to do. https://t.co/RoKbC7TRtE
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 1, 2017
Hey, @PattyJenks, still feeling inspired after today's sexual harassment allegations on your buddy @BrettRetner? https://t.co/81h3VIUzKs
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017
Of course #JamesToback was @BrettRatner's pal too https://t.co/dEHT0ANbUv
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017