Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 1:41 pm

Demi Lovato Shows Her Figure in Police Officer Halloween Costume!

Demi Lovato Shows Her Figure in Police Officer Halloween Costume!

Demi Lovato is here to protect and serve!

The 25-year-old entertainer showed off another epic Halloween costume on Tuesday night (October 31) and she looked amazing!

For the actual holiday, Demi donned a sexy police officer costume, that showed off her amazing figure.

She took to her Instagram to share pics of the costume alongside her BFF Sirah.

“Watchu gon do when they come for you?” Demi wrote on her account in a funny photo placing Sirah under arrest.

Later in the evening, the friends headed to a Halloween party, where it looks like they had a blast!

Over the weekend, Demi also dressed up as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Check out Demi‘s costume below…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato police officer halloween 01
demi lovato police officer halloween 02
demi lovato police officer halloween 028
demi lovato police officer halloween 03
demi lovato police officer halloween 04
demi lovato police officer halloween 05
demi lovato police officer halloween 06
demi lovato police officer halloween 07

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Demi Lovato, Sirah

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr