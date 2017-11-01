Demi Lovato Shows Her Figure in Police Officer Halloween Costume!

Demi Lovato is here to protect and serve!

The 25-year-old entertainer showed off another epic Halloween costume on Tuesday night (October 31) and she looked amazing!

For the actual holiday, Demi donned a sexy police officer costume, that showed off her amazing figure.

She took to her Instagram to share pics of the costume alongside her BFF Sirah.

“Watchu gon do when they come for you?” Demi wrote on her account in a funny photo placing Sirah under arrest.

Later in the evening, the friends headed to a Halloween party, where it looks like they had a blast!

Over the weekend, Demi also dressed up as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Check out Demi‘s costume below…