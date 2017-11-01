Derek Hough Shares Moving & Devastating Story Behind Debut Single 'Hold On' (Video)

Derek Hough stares back at himself in a mirror in his moving new music video for “Hold On”.

Teaming up with the Movember Foundation for the song, the entertainer shared the story behind the track and how he hope it’s bringing awareness to mental issues in men.

“After experiencing firsthand the effects of suicide in my extended family, I became curious of the human condition and how we could possibly reach a point where we felt that there was no hope,” he writes. “The thought of someone suffering in silence, feeling alone and feeling like there is no way out breaks my heart.”

Derek continues, “This video represents that isolated loneliness we can often feel…especially in the wake of traumatic events. But in the end it’s about reaching out for help as well as reaching out to help others. When we connect as human beings, we become stronger, and are able to share and let go of the burden one might feel.”

“If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, don’t be afraid to reach out. Life is definitely worth living.”

Pick up Derek‘s debut single, “Hold On”, on all digital retailers now.

FYI: Derek is also pictured at Build Series in New York City on Wednesday (November 1).