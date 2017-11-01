Dustin Hoffman Releases Statement in Response to Sexual Harassment Allegations from 1985

Dustin Hoffman has issued a statement following allegations that have arisen from back in 1985.

The young woman, Anna Graham Hunter, was interning on his Death of a Salesman set back in 1985 and alleges that Dustin grabbed her butt and said vulgar things to her in a piece published by THR. Anna allegedly documented her time on the set via letters to her sister, and she has published details from her day-to-day during production.

Dustin responded with a statement, saying, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”