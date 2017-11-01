Dwayne Johnson Surprises Make-A-Wish Recipients With Xbox Gaming Event & VIP Tour!

Dwayne Johnson is making dreams come true!

The 45-year-old actor continued his longstanding relationship with Xbox for a very exclusive experience on the set of his new movie Skyscraper on Tuesday (October 31).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

16 years after announcing the original console alongside Bill Gates, Dwayne surprised three Make-A-Wish recipients with custom Xbox One X consoles, one full week before the global release on November 7. The custom consoles featured Dwayne‘s logo – a brahma bull – as well as personal holiday messages.

Throughout the day, Dwayne also gave his special guests the VIP treatment including personalized directors chairs, a private tour of the set, exotic car rides and video game matches.