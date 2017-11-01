Eddie Redmayne & Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child!

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child together!

The 35-year-old The Theory of Everything Academy Award winner and his 34-year-old wife of two years confirmed the news on Wednesday (November 1) to MailOnline.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Redmayne

“Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child,” a spokesman confirmed.

The happy couple already have a one-year-old daughter, named Iris Mary, who was born in June of 2016. Eddie and Hannah married in 2014 after two years of dating.

Congratulations to the couple on this happy news!