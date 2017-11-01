Elizabeth Olsen Spends the Afternoon with Boyfriend Robbie Arnett at the Farmers Market

Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett stops by a local farmers market on Sunday afternoon (October 29) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress kept things cool in black running short and a Dodgers baseball hat while her musician boyfriend showed off his biceps in a tank shirt as they enjoyed their afternoon outing.

Elizabeth and Robbie have been linked together since March when they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

