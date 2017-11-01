Fergie & Her Son Axl Dress as Peter Pan Characters for Halloween! (Photo)

Fergie and her son Axl, 4, had the cutest costumes for Halloween!

The pair were dressed as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to go trick-or-treating, and Fergie posted a photo of them all decked out in their costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

“Off to Never Never Land,” Fergie captioned the Instagram photo. So cute!

If you missed it, check out so many more photos of celebrities with their kids on Halloween!

Check out the full photo of Fergie and Axl on Halloween below…