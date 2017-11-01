Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 9:47 am

Fergie & Her Son Axl Dress as Peter Pan Characters for Halloween! (Photo)

Fergie & Her Son Axl Dress as Peter Pan Characters for Halloween! (Photo)

Fergie and her son Axl, 4, had the cutest costumes for Halloween!

The pair were dressed as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to go trick-or-treating, and Fergie posted a photo of them all decked out in their costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

“Off to Never Never Land,” Fergie captioned the Instagram photo. So cute!

If you missed it, check out so many more photos of celebrities with their kids on Halloween!

Check out the full photo of Fergie and Axl on Halloween below…

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Axl Duhamel, Celebrity Babies, Fergie, Josh Duhamel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr