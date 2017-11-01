Top Stories
39 Celebrities &amp; Their Kids Dress Up for Halloween 2017 (Pics!)

39 Celebrities & Their Kids Dress Up for Halloween 2017 (Pics!)

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Forte Tenors Turn 'Daredevil' Theme Into an Epic Opera Video!

Forte Tenors Turn 'Daredevil' Theme Into an Epic Opera Video!

You have never heard the Daredevil theme music sung quite the way the Forte Tenors sing it!

The group’s members Josh Page, Sean Panikkar, and Hana Ryu are celebrating National Opera Week by releasing the new video, which is based on the Netflix series about the Marvel superhero.

Forte previously went viral with an opera version of the Game of Thrones theme song. Both of the videos were directed by Stephen Scott Scarpulla.

Josh‘s brother Zach Page joins them in the video for a guitar solo you won’t forget. Watch now!


Daredevil Marvel Epic Opera Theme – Forte Tenors
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Daredevil, Forte, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr