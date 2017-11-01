Forte Tenors Turn 'Daredevil' Theme Into an Epic Opera Video!

You have never heard the Daredevil theme music sung quite the way the Forte Tenors sing it!

The group’s members Josh Page, Sean Panikkar, and Hana Ryu are celebrating National Opera Week by releasing the new video, which is based on the Netflix series about the Marvel superhero.

Forte previously went viral with an opera version of the Game of Thrones theme song. Both of the videos were directed by Stephen Scott Scarpulla.

Josh‘s brother Zach Page joins them in the video for a guitar solo you won’t forget. Watch now!



Daredevil Marvel Epic Opera Theme – Forte Tenors