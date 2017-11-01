Gerard Butler Dresses as Mad Hatter for Halloween!

Gerard Butler got into the Halloween spirit last night!

The 47-year-old actor dressed as the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland while attending the treats! magazine annual Steve Shaw-hosted trick or treats! Halloween Party with a “The Spirit of Ecstasy” theme on Tuesday (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Paris Hilton as a bunny with her boyfriend Chris Zylka as an emoji, Diplo as a skeleton, and Josh Hutcherson, also as a skeleton.

FYI: The party was done in conjunction with Rolls-Royce Black Badge, Absolut Elyx, and Perrier Jouet.