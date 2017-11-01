Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 9:04 pm

Halsey & G-Eazy Channel Princess Leia & Han Solo at Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party!

Halsey and G-Eazy paid tribute to Star Wars this Halloween!

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer and the 28-year-old rapper were spotted making their way inside Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party on Tuesday night (October 31) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple stayed close and held hands as they walked.

Halsey rocked Princess Leia’s iconic gold bikini costume, worn by the late Carrie Fisher in the 1983 Star Wars film Return of the Jedi, while G-Eazy dressed up as Han Solo.

“Han Yolo and the princess hoppin out of the millennium falcon 1 time 🔥🎃🔥,” G-Eazy captioned a set of Instagram photos, which you can see here. “Would it help if I got out and pushed?” Halsey added along with another photo.

ICYMI, Halsey recently called out the 2017 American Music Awards for its lack of female artist nominees.

10+ pictures inside of Halsey and G-Eazy in costume…

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: G-Eazy, Halsey

