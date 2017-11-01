Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 11:52 am

How Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Relationship End?

How Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Relationship End?
  • It turns out, The Weeknd broke up with Selena Gomez and it had nothing to do with Justin BieberTMZ
  • See some of the best Halloween costumes of the year – Just Jared Jr
  • What has Millie Bobby Brown been doing with her time off? – Lainey Gossip
  • Another Hollywood director has been accused of sexual misconduct – TooFab
  • We still need answers to these Stranger Things questions – MTV
  • Here’s the one thing Kim Kardashian‘s Halloween costumes had in common – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Newsies, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr