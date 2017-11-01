Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 4:31 pm

Is There a 'Bad Moms Christmas' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Bad Moms Christmas' End Credits Scene?

A Bad Moms Christmas is in theaters now and fans will want to know if there’s any extra footage after the credits.

Well, there’s nothing at the end of the credits, but there is a special added feature during the credits! The cast dances together mid-credits and it’s definitely a joy.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows the three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr