Is There a 'Bad Moms Christmas' End Credits Scene?

A Bad Moms Christmas is in theaters now and fans will want to know if there’s any extra footage after the credits.

Well, there’s nothing at the end of the credits, but there is a special added feature during the credits! The cast dances together mid-credits and it’s definitely a joy.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows the three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.