Julia Roberts Has the Best Response to Those Asking About Turning 50

Julia Roberts is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s December 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 50-year-old actress had to share:

On seeing crazy tabloid rumors: “I do believe that I don’t need to know every weird, mean, untrue, odd [tabloid claim]. ‘I only eat popcorn or my husband doesn’t love me unless I wear blue’…There is an odd occasion where I’m waiting, and I’m looking around and I’m like, ‘What?!’ And turn around to the man behind me and go, ‘Not true, sir!’”

On her keys to joy: “Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends.”

On turning 50: “There’s nothing different about this birthday than any other one. Really, people? Are we still in that space? Did anyone ever go over this with George Clooney or Brad [Pitt] before their 50th birthdays?”

