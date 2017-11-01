Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley & Their Children Channel Russian Nesting Doll for Halloween!

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley went all out this year for Halloween with an adorable family-themed costume!

The 38-year-old actress and the 37-year-old singer along with their 10-month baby boy Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. and two daughters – Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4 – got all dressed up as individual Matryoshka dolls aka Russian nesting dolls.

“The big reveal! Well…it’s big to me at least! I realize we look like we could be a bunch of bakers, chefs or flight attendants but we are in fact RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS! Hahahah!,” Katharine captioned with her Instagram post. “I’m sorry, I just think we all look hilarious! Family themed costumes may be a new tradition… at least as long as I can talk my kids into it! Happy Halloween from the Kelley’s!”

“To find out where I got these amazing hand made costumes head over to the blog and check out my post Enter If You Dare,” Katharine added, referring to her blog Those Heavenly Days. “Or stay tuned for my next Halloween post with more fun family pics and all the costume details!”