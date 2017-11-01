Top Stories
See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 1:14 am

Kelly Clarkson Dresses Her Kids as 'Beauty & The Beast' for Halloween!

Kelly Clarkson Dresses Her Kids as 'Beauty & The Beast' for Halloween!

Kelly Clarkson spent her Halloween as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she brought her kids with her!

The 35-year-old singer dressed her little ones River, 3, and Remy, 1, as Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

“Happy Halloween from Beauty and the Beast 😊 #River #RemyB #JimmyFallon,” Kelly captioned the adorable photo on her Twitter account.

See the photo below and stay tuned to check out Kelly‘s performance from Fallon.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Brandon Blackstock, Celebrity Babies, Kelly Clarkson, Remington Blackstock, River Blackstock

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr