Kelly Clarkson Dresses Her Kids as 'Beauty & The Beast' for Halloween!
Kelly Clarkson spent her Halloween as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she brought her kids with her!
The 35-year-old singer dressed her little ones River, 3, and Remy, 1, as Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.
“Happy Halloween from Beauty and the Beast 😊 #River #RemyB #JimmyFallon,” Kelly captioned the adorable photo on her Twitter account.
Happy Halloween from Beauty and the Beast 😊 #River #RemyB #JimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/VlLDwq0d7l
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 1, 2017