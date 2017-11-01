Kelly Clarkson Dresses Her Kids as 'Beauty & The Beast' for Halloween!

Kelly Clarkson spent her Halloween as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she brought her kids with her!

The 35-year-old singer dressed her little ones River, 3, and Remy, 1, as Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

“Happy Halloween from Beauty and the Beast 😊 #River #RemyB #JimmyFallon,” Kelly captioned the adorable photo on her Twitter account.

See the photo below and stay tuned to check out Kelly‘s performance from Fallon.