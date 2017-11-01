Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Since U Been Gone' Backwards on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon tested Kelly Clarkson‘s singing abilities on last night’s (October 31) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 35-year-old entertainer talks about battling her long-time friend Blake Shelton on The Voice and then Jimmy challenged Kelly to sing her hit single “Since U Been Gone” completely backwards, which translated to “Gone Been U Since.”

Kelly also talked about her eighth studio album Meaning Of Life and performed “Whole Lotta Woman” from the LP – Make sure to watch after the cut!



Kelly Clarkson Sings “Since U Been Gone” (“Gone Been U Since”) Backwards

Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Remember the First Time They Met



Kelly Clarkson: ‘Whole Lotta Woman’ (The Tonight Show)