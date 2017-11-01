Kendall Jenner Dresses as a Powerpuff Girl for Halloween Birthday Bash!

Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday a little early with a Halloween bash!

The soon-to-be 22-year-old year old model invited her closest friends to celebrate with her on Tuesday night (October 31) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the occasion, Kendall dressed up as the Powerpuff Girls‘ Buttercup in a green and black bra top, mini skirt and thigh-high boots. She even topped it off with a short wig with green highlights!

Kendall was joined BFF Hailey Baldwin, who adorable dressed up as her crime fighting partner Bubbles.

Check out all the photos of their costumes below…