Wed, 01 November 2017 at 11:57 pm

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey is now seeking evaluation and treatment.

A representative for the 58-year-old actor confirmed the news on Wednesday night (November 1).

Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” his rep told Variety.

Kevin‘s decision to seek treatment follows Anthony Rapp‘s explosive allegation that Kevin made a pass at him when Anthony was just 14 years old. Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and filmmaker Tony Montana have since come forth with allegations of their own.

Kevin was faced with furious backlash upon issuing his response to Anthony‘s allegations, and was criticized for seemingly coming out as a gay man as a way to deflect from the allegation at hand.
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty Images
