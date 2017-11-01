Kim Kardashian Dresses as Selena Quintanilla for Final Halloween Costume!

Kim Kardashian has revealed her final costume for Halloween this year!

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram and Snapchat on Tuesday (October 31) to show off her sexy – and stunningly accurate – costume as the late Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla!

For her Halloween costumes this year, Kim dressed up as some of her musical icons including Cher and Madonna.

Kim isn’t the only star to dress up as Selena this year. Demi Lovato and America Ferrera also donned the iconic purple jumpsuit as the late entertainer.

