Top Stories
39 Celebrities &amp; Their Kids Dress Up for Halloween 2017 (Pics!)

39 Celebrities & Their Kids Dress Up for Halloween 2017 (Pics!)

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 3:08 am

Kim Kardashian Dresses as Selena Quintanilla for Final Halloween Costume!

Kim Kardashian Dresses as Selena Quintanilla for Final Halloween Costume!

Kim Kardashian has revealed her final costume for Halloween this year!

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram and Snapchat on Tuesday (October 31) to show off her sexy – and stunningly accurate – costume as the late Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For her Halloween costumes this year, Kim dressed up as some of her musical icons including Cher and Madonna.

Kim isn’t the only star to dress up as Selena this year. Demi Lovato and America Ferrera also donned the iconic purple jumpsuit as the late entertainer.

See Kim‘s costume in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 01
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 02
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 03
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 04
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 05
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 06
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 07
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 08
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 09
kim kardashian dresses as selena quintanillla for final halloween costume 10

Photos: Instagram, Snapchat
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr
  • jh7058622

    You wish you had her naturally amazing body Kim. Demi did it better imo.