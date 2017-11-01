Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 1:30 am

Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as a Sexy Tin Man for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as a Sexy Tin Man for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian wears a skin-tight silver bodysuit while dressing up as the tin man from The Wizard of Oz for her afternoon Halloween look.

The 38-year-old reality star shared a bunch of photos of her home transformed for the holiday and it looks like she hosted a really fun party, complete with a vintage Ghostbusters car in the driveway.

A little girl was seen riding around the house on a bicycle while wearing a Dorothy costume and we’re going to assume it was Penelope!
