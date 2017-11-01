Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 9:04 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Do a Couples Costume for Halloween!

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima looked so cute in their couples costume for Halloween!

The pair were seen out on the town on Tuesday (October 31) holding hands as famous crime duo Bonnie and Clyde. Bonnie and Clyde were actually a real life crime couple in the early 1900s and they were eventually killed by police in the 1930s. Their lives were made into a famous 1967 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

If you’re looking for a lot more Halloween coverage, check out what all the celebrity kids were wearing this year!
