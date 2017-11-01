Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform Epic 'Frozen' & Metallica Mash-Up on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (October 31) and celebrated Halloween by arriving dressed as Tom Selleck‘s Thomas Magnum from the hit ’80s TV series Magnum P.I. for her appearance.

The 37-year-old actress talked about her anticipated film A Bad Moms Christmas and also talked about how her daughter Delta made her dress up as Elsa with guest host Dave Grohl, who dressed up as late-night legend David Letterman.

By the end of the interview, David revealed that his daughters love Kristen’s song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen so they decide to perform a mash-up of it with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Watch the full segment below…



Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform Frozen & Metallica Mash-Up

Guest Host Dave Grohl Interviews Kristen Bell