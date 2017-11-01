Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 11:46 am

Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Channel Their Inner Angel & Devil For Halloween!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods went for a BFF Halloween costume this year!

The longtime friends channeled their inner angel and devil for their extravegent costumes and they looked amazing!

Kylie kept her baby bump hidden while getting decked out as an angel, donning a massive pair of wings and going for an icy makeup look.

Meanwhile, Jordyn took on the devil, wearing a hot red leather bodysuit and red wings.

The duo took to their Instagrams to share the looks in action, where you can hear Jordyn call Kylie‘s look “gorgeous!”

In the past, Kylie has dressed up as Christina Aguilera as well as Xena: Warrior Princess!

Check out Kylie‘s costume below…

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos: Instagram
