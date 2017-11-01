Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 8:58 am

Lady Gaga's Halloween Costume Is a Spot On Edward Scissorhands

Lady Gaga looks amazing as Edward Scissorhands, the character from the iconic 1990 movie directed by Tim Burton.

The 31-year-old entertainer posted a series of photos on her Instagram account of the costume for her Halloween celebration with her pals.

“#halloweencostume #halloween Would you like a hair cut!,” she captioned one of the photos.

If you missed it, Gaga wasn’t the only celeb to dress in a spot on Edward Scissorhands look. Check out the photos of Rami Malek all decked out as the character as well.

