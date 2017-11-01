Lais Ribeiro Will Wear $2 Million Fantasy Bra at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Lais Ribeiro has been chosen to wear the coveted 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway this year!

The 27-year-old Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off the $2 million bra on Wednesday (November 1) at the VS 5th Avenue store in New York City.

Lais has walked in the show five times before, but this will be her first time rocking the Fantasy Bra, following in the footsteps of Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, and Adriana Lima.

The Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra was designed by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad. It weighs more than 600 carats and took almost 350 hours to create, embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones, including diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz in 18 karat gold.

The fashion show will take place in Shanghai, China, this year and will air on November 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Check out more footage of Lais in the dazzling piece below!



The Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra Gets a Dose of Reality | Vogue