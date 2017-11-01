Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2017 Announces Performers & Celeb Guests!
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition every Thanksgiving and the list of celebrity performers and attendees has been revealed!
The parade will air live on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), and traditionally, lots of celebs are seen riding through the on floats and displays. You can expect to see lots of fun names this year!
What do you think of the celeb lineup for this year’s parade? Sound off in the comments below!
Click inside to see the full list of performers for the Macy’s parade…
98 Degrees
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Sabrina Carpenter
Andra Day & Common
Sara Evans
Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
Flo Rida
Goo Goo Dolls
Kat Graham
Andy Grammer
Angelica Hale
Olivia Holt
Nicky Jam
Wyclef Jean
Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio
Dustin Lynch
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund
Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street
Bebe Rexha
Smokey Robinson
Jojo Siwa