Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2017 Announces Performers & Celeb Guests!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition every Thanksgiving and the list of celebrity performers and attendees has been revealed!

The parade will air live on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), and traditionally, lots of celebs are seen riding through the on floats and displays. You can expect to see lots of fun names this year!

98 Degrees

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Sabrina Carpenter

Andra Day & Common

Sara Evans

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Flo Rida

Goo Goo Dolls

Kat Graham

Andy Grammer

Angelica Hale

Olivia Holt

Nicky Jam

Wyclef Jean

Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio

Dustin Lynch

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund

Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street

Bebe Rexha

Smokey Robinson

Jojo Siwa