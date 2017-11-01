Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 10:50 am

Margot Robbie's 'I, Tonya' Gets First Full Length Trailer - Watch Now!

The first full length trailer for I, Tonya has arrived!

The film is based on the unbelievable but true events of American figure skater, Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Sebastian Stan stars as Tonya’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and Allison Janney stars as Tonya’s mother LaVona Golden.

The film will be hitting select theaters on December 8.
