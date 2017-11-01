Mariah Carey Is Immortalized With Hand & Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre!

Mariah Carey is celebrating her career, darling!

The 47-year-old music legend took part in the iconic Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday (November 1) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah‘s friend, director Lee Daniels, also spoke at the event.

The imprint ceremony is a longstanding celebrity honor, participated in by screen legends including Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable.

“Thank you to all my friends and fans who came to celebrate with me today at the @chinesetheatres. Special thanks to Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy,” Mariah wroteon her Instagram.