Mark Ruffalo Explains on 'The Late Show' How He Accidently Live-Streamed An Early 'Thor' Screening!

Mark Ruffalo made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (October 31) and finally explained how he accidentally live streamed audio from his latest film Thor: Ragnarok on his Instagram feed during an early screening.

The 49-year-old actor recalled how Marvel and Disney asked him to do an Instagram Live post, but he quickly ran into problems. “I said I would do that, but I had never done Instagram Live so I didn’t really know how it worked, like grandpa,” Mark admitted. “I went to bed a leading man and somehow woke up a grandpa.”

“I ended up shoving it in my pocket, sitting down and watching the movie. Well, it was broadcasting the movie, basically free, to millions and millions of hopefully paying viewers,” Mark added. “My phone was blowing up, people were texting me, I must have got 50 texts in 10 minutes. I didn’t want to be rude and take out my phone and look at the texts. You can’t do that in a movie, you’re an a-hole if you do that. No good deed goes unpunished.”

“So I’m sitting there, enjoying the movie with my family, and a woman came up, poked me on the shoulder and she said, ‘Your phone is on, you’re Instagramming Live this whole show for 10 minutes, turn it off!’,” Mark continued – Watch the full interview below!



