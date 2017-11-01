Mike Myers & Heather Graham Have an 'Austin Powers' Reunion on Halloween!

Mike Myers and Heather Graham meet up for a fun photo while attending Heidi Klum‘s 18th Annual Halloween Party on Tuesday (October 31) in New York City.

The two actors starred together in the 1999 movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Also in attendance at the event were Nick Cannon and Mike‘s wife Kelly Tisdale.

Heather took to Instagram the day before to update fans on an upcoming project. “My movie #HalfMagic has a distributor and its coming out soon all over the world! I will keep you posted on the date,” she wrote.

Make sure to see Heidi go completely incognito with her werewolf costume!