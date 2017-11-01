Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 - in Rap Form!

For those who need a quick refresher of Stranger Things season 1 before binge-watching season 2, lead actress Millie Bobby Brown has a recap.

The 13-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show last night (October 31), and at host Jimmy Fallon’s prompting, was all-too-happy to unleash her rapping skills for the public’s enjoyment (and knowledge).

“Let’s go back to Indiana, circa 1983/ Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D/There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike/ But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!”

It isn’t Millie’s first rap; she also went viral last year for rapping Nicki Minaj “Monster”.

FYI: Millie is also pictured with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin at SiriusXM’s ‘Town Hall’ today (November 1) in NYC.

Watch her performance below:



Millie Bobby Brown Raps ‘Stranger Things’ Recap