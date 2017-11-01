Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 3:59 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 - in Rap Form!

Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 - in Rap Form!

For those who need a quick refresher of Stranger Things season 1 before binge-watching season 2, lead actress Millie Bobby Brown has a recap.

The 13-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show last night (October 31), and at host Jimmy Fallon’s prompting, was all-too-happy to unleash her rapping skills for the public’s enjoyment (and knowledge).

“Let’s go back to Indiana, circa 1983/ Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D/There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike/ But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!”

It isn’t Millie’s first rap; she also went viral last year for rapping Nicki MinajMonster”.

FYI: Millie is also pictured with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin at SiriusXM’s ‘Town Hall’ today (November 1) in NYC.

Watch her performance below:


Millie Bobby Brown Raps ‘Stranger Things’ Recap
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 01
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 02
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 03
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 04
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 05
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 06
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 07
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 08
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 09
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 10
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 11
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 12
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 13
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 14
millie bobby brown rap st fallon sirius 15

Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr