Prince Harry Calls His Mom Princess Diana His 'Ideal Role Model'

Prince Harry is lending his support for the Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday (October 31) in Chicago, Ill.

The 33-year-old royal joined former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama where he hit the stage where he shared how he’s using his royal position to help others.



Prince Harry also spoke about his late mother Princess Diana and how she helped impact the world.

“I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time,” Prince Harry said. “In society we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that. I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model.”

