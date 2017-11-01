Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 11:46 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Celebrate Her 'WSJ' Cover at Innovator Awards

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Celebrate Her 'WSJ' Cover at Innovator Awards

Reese Witherspoon is joined by daughter Ava Phillippe as they arrive at the WSJ Magazine’s 2017 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and her 18-year-old daughter both looked pretty in little, black dresses for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

WSJ recently named Reese their Entertainment Innovator of the Year and put her on the cover of their Innovators Issue.

Also joining Reese at the event was her long time friend and Home Again co-star Candice Bergen.

You can read Reese‘s full interview at WSJ.com.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Cartier jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Ava is wearing a Balmain dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals.

20+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 01
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 02
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 03
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 04
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 05
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 06
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 07
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 08
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 09
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 10
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 11
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 12
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 13
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 14
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 15
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 16
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 17
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 18
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 19
reese witherspoon ava phillippe celebrate her wsj cover at innovator awards 20

Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Candice Bergen, Magazine, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr