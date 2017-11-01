Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Celebrate Her 'WSJ' Cover at Innovator Awards

Reese Witherspoon is joined by daughter Ava Phillippe as they arrive at the WSJ Magazine’s 2017 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and her 18-year-old daughter both looked pretty in little, black dresses for the event.

WSJ recently named Reese their Entertainment Innovator of the Year and put her on the cover of their Innovators Issue.

Also joining Reese at the event was her long time friend and Home Again co-star Candice Bergen.

You can read Reese‘s full interview at WSJ.com.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Cartier jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Ava is wearing a Balmain dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals.

