Ricky Gervais Tells 'Ellen' He Doesn't Want Children with Longtime Girlfriend Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 1), while suffering from a serious case of the “Man Flu.”

“No hugs, I’m sick Ellen. I’m more than sick. I’ve got one of the worst diseases on the planet, Man Flu, really bad,” the 56-year-old comedian told Ellen. “When I’m ill everyone knows about it, I don’t think I’ll make Christmas.”

Ricky also talks about his stand-up tour, his love for animals over human beings and how he doesn’t plan on having children with his longtime girlfriend, Jane Fallon.

“There’s loads of reasons why I don’t love kids. The world is overpopulated. No ones sitting around going, ‘oh Rick is not having kids, we’re going to run out.’ There’s loads,” Ricky joked. “Too much responsibility.”



Ricky Gervais Talks Having the ‘Man Flu’

Click inside to watch the rest of Ricky Gervais’ appearance on The Ellen Show…



Ricky Gervais Plays ‘O Caption, My Caption’